Scotland’s women’s hockey team ended their World League Semi-Final campaign with a dominant 1-0 win over Malaysia to claim ninth position in the tournament. The Scots were in complete control of each quarter of the match and could have won by a wider margin but for some tremendous Malaysian goalkeeping.





Scotland enjoyed control of the ball in the opening stages of the contest and managed a couple of circle entries in the first five minutes, without creating anything clear cut.



Their first shot on target came in the sixth minute from a well-worked penalty corner. Becky Merchant sweep the ball into the D for an Amy Brodie deflection but it was well saved by Farah Yahya in goal for Malaysia.



The Scots were awarded their second penalty corner just a minute later and this time they made it count when Sarah Robertson opened the scoring to give Scotland the lead. Robertson herself injected the penalty corner for a one-two exchange at the top of the D, before the ball was passed back to Robertson who arrived at the post to tap home.





Scotland went hunting for more goals and had chances for Amy Brodie and Nikki Lloyd denied by the Malaysians.



Fiona Burnet was also foiled by an absolutely fantastic save by Yahya. The ball was passed across the D by Katie Robertson and Burnet placed it in the corner only to be saved by the goalkeeper at full stretch.



Scotland’s Amy Costello was also denied a goal from a penalty corner by a Malaysian defender on the post as Scotland pressed for a second goal.



Malaysia had their first shot of the match just after the start of the fourth quarter and prompted Nicki Cochrane’s only save of the match. It was a solid defensive performance by the Scots.



Scotland turned up the heat towards the end of the match after the award of two Malaysian yellow cards in the final five minutes, but there were to be no more goals and Scotland ran out 1-0 winners.





Scotland Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “It was a very good performance, and it was pleasing to see the team dominating every quarter of the match. The game was 1-0 but it should have been about three or four nil on chances created.



“I’m delighted to finish the tournament with a win. We’ve not played badly in any of our games, and we’ve been unlucky at times too - we’ve had five solid games. So to finish on a win, with such a good performance, is very good for building towards the European championships.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release