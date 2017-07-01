Can still qualify for World Cup by placing 5th



Holly MacNeil







China have qualified for the 2018 World Cup after defeating the Hockeyroos 2 – nil in the quarter finals of the World League Semi-Finals held in Brussels, Belgium today.





China were first up for a chance at a penalty corner with five minutes to go in the first term, however the Australian defenders covered the net nicely and the ball went back into Australian territory.



Two minutes into the second half and China had their second opportunity at a penalty corner. The first flick was defended, however the second shot from Mengrong Wu sailed into goal giving China a one – nil advantage.



Australia answered immediately with a shot on penalty corner but the Chinese defence knocked the ball clear away from goal.



China made a break for goal in the 37th minute of play and with goalkeeper Rachael Lynch defending out to the left of goal, it was Karri McMahon who snuck in front of the net to knock the ball clear.



The Hockeyroos were left chasing after China scored a second goal in the 54th minute of play – a field goal from Meiyu Liang leaving the Australian’s trailing.



With just over five minutes in the game the Hockeyroos replaced goalkeeper Rachael Lynch with Edwina Bone as kicking back; however it was too late in the game and China came away with the victory, progressing through to the semi-finals.



Following the game, Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “Obviously I’m extremely disappointed with our performance; we didn’t create enough chances, our basics let us down and our skill level has to be improved if we’re serious about being amongst the top teams in the world.



“We knew the game was going to be a tough match, it was going to be a grind. We have a lot to do in the next period of time, but at the moment we’re focusing on trying to ensure we qualify for the World Cup which will be the next two matches.”



The Hockeyroos are still able to qualify for the 2018 World Cup should they finish in fifth position at the World League Semi-Final.



The Hockeyroos next play in the classification games on Saturday, 1 July. Who they will play depends on the outcome of the remaining quarter final matches played today. Tune into the game live on Fox Sports Australia.



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Saturday, 1 July: Classification match TBC



HOCKEYROOS 0 (0)



CHINA 2 (0)

Mengrong Wu 32 (PC)

Meiyu Liang 54 (FG)



Hockeyroos team v China

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 141/3

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 125/11

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD 24/5

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 23/1

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 52/5

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 20/2

Rachael Lynch (Melbourne, VIC) 163/0

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW) 64/14

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA) 75/27

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 177/67

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 25/0



Used Substitutes

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 35/5

Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD) 14/0

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA) 117/9

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 203/37

Madeleine Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 17/3

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA) 7/0



Unused Substitutes

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 17/0



Hockey Australia media release