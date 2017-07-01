

Sam Charlton banged in a reverse-stick strike from the edge of the circle in the 35th-minute of the Black Sticks' 2-0 victory over Italy. GETTY IMAGES



With goals from the two Sams - Harrison and Charlton - the New Zealand Black Sticks defeated Italy 2-0 to advance to the semifinals of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinal tournament in Belgium.





With their fourth victory in five matches in Brussels on Thursday (Friday NZ Time), Mark Hager's Black Sticks moved into the final four on Saturday (Sunday NZT), where they will face unbeaten Netherlands, who defeated Spain 2-0 in their quarterfinal.



The victory also confirmed New Zealand's place at the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup in London in July-August. As hosts, the Black Sticks had already qualified automatically for the Hockey World League Final tournament in Auckland in November but moving into the semifinals this week would have qualified them anyway.



"We're always striving to be better," Hager said. "We came here to qualify for the World Cup and we've done that and now we've got a chance to go on and play in a final."



New Zealand again got on the board early, with Harrison opening the scoring in the sixth minute with a field goal, her first goal of the tournament.



Charlton doubled the lead in the 35th minute with a fantastic reverse-stick strike from the top of the circle after the Black Sticks forced a turnover as Italy attempted to clear from their defensive zone.



"I think I score once every two years or so," Charlton said. "So it's pretty rare for me. I was happy to put it in the goal as I'd missed a bit of a sitter just before that, so it was due for me."



However, the Black Sticks again squandered several quality goal-scoring chances. They out-shot Italy 20-5 in total shots, including 12-2 in shots on goal but went 0-for-4 on penalty corner attempts, two days after going 0-for-11 in their 1-0 Pool B victory over Spain.



"We were better in front of goal. We finally put in a few goals," Hager said of his Black Sticks, who scored just four goals in four pool matches, three of those wins. "We said we'd be more concerned if we weren't producing opportunities but we've just go to put the polish on that."



Black Sticks 2 (Sam Harrison, Sam Charlton) Italy 0. 1Q: 1-0, HT: 1-0, 3Q: 2-0



Stuff