Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

01-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) - ITA (W)
01-07-2017 13:30
BEL (W) - AUS (W)
01-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
01-07-2017 18:00
NED (W) - NZL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) 4 : 3 BEL (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) 2 : 0 ESP (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) 0 : 2 CHN (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) 2 : 0 ITA (W)
29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
Hall of Fame inductions for Olympic stars

Published on Saturday, 01 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments


Danny Kerry (centre)

Two Olympic stars from Great Britain Women’s Hockey gold medal triumph in Rio have been inducted into Loughborough University’s sporting Hall of Fame.



GB women’s head coach Danny Kerry and Hannah MacLeod were both inducted at a celebratory dinner at the University Stadium on campus to celebrate their achievements.

The Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding athletes and coaches who are alumni of the University and have made a significant contribution to sport at Loughborough and beyond.

This year’s inductees have ten Olympic and Paralympic medals between them, including four won at the Rio 2016 Games.

The event was hosted by the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Robert Allison alongside Loughborough alumnus and 2016 Hall of Fame inductee, Carl Johnson, who introduced each of the 2017 inductees.

A range of alumni and friends of Loughborough also attended, together with colleagues involved in sport from across the University. Originally launched in 2011, the Hall of Fame now boasts a membership of 55 notable sporting alumni.

Other members include University Chancellor Lord Sebastian Coe KBE, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Dr David Moorcroft OBE, Sir Clive Woodward OBE, Andy Robinson OBE, Nick Knight, Ben Kay MBE, Dr Bob Wilson OBE, James Gibson MBE and Baroness Grey-Thompson DBE.

England Hockey Board Media release

