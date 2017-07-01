LANCASTER, Pa. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the selected U-19 athletes who will be invited to participate at the 2017 U-19 Junior National Camp. Junior National Camp is the premier camp for Futures athletes, comprised of the top 80-100 players in the country as selected from the Citi National Futures Championship, presented by Harrow Sports.





Based on their performance at Junior National Camp, these athletes may earn invitations to additional USA Field Hockey Junior High Performance programs including the STX Select Event in December 2017.



Congratulations to the following U-19 athletes:



Kiley Allen

Mackenzie Allessie

Elizabeth Allgeier

Gabby Andretta

Gabrielle Barraco

Kayla Blas

Christen Conley

Leah Crouse

Sam Davidson

Charlotte De Vries

Emma Deberdine

Miya Denison

Lindsay Dickinson

Theodora Dillman

Riley Donnelly

Riley Fulmer

Greer Gill

Halle Gill

Fusine Govaert*

Kyler Greenwalt

Mary Harkins

Madalyn Hosler

Katie Jean

Mackenzie Karl

Jonna Kennedy

Margaret Lynch*

Ali McCarthy

Caroline McGovern

Katherine McGuire

Kaylie Mings

Marykate Neff

Maddy Orobono

Kathryn Peterson

Abigail Pitcairn

Sammy Popper

Shelby Querry*

Romea Riccardo

Megan Rogers

Elizabeth Romano

Alison Sahaydak

Grace Sambrook

Meghan Schneider

Elizabeth Shim

Meredith Sholder

Emma Tamer

Peyton Tollasken

Anna Unger

M. Grace Wallis

Jacquelyn Wilkins

Paityn Wirth

Brynn Zorilla



*Denotes athletes have been selected for a training opportunity only.



Junior National Camp for U-19 age division will be held from June 30 to July 3 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa.



USFHA media release