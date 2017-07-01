U-19 Junior National Camp Selections Announced
LANCASTER, Pa. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the selected U-19 athletes who will be invited to participate at the 2017 U-19 Junior National Camp. Junior National Camp is the premier camp for Futures athletes, comprised of the top 80-100 players in the country as selected from the Citi National Futures Championship, presented by Harrow Sports.
Based on their performance at Junior National Camp, these athletes may earn invitations to additional USA Field Hockey Junior High Performance programs including the STX Select Event in December 2017.
Congratulations to the following U-19 athletes:
Kiley Allen
Mackenzie Allessie
Elizabeth Allgeier
Gabby Andretta
Gabrielle Barraco
Kayla Blas
Christen Conley
Leah Crouse
Sam Davidson
Charlotte De Vries
Emma Deberdine
Miya Denison
Lindsay Dickinson
Theodora Dillman
Riley Donnelly
Riley Fulmer
Greer Gill
Halle Gill
Fusine Govaert*
Kyler Greenwalt
Mary Harkins
Madalyn Hosler
Katie Jean
Mackenzie Karl
Jonna Kennedy
Margaret Lynch*
Ali McCarthy
Caroline McGovern
Katherine McGuire
Kaylie Mings
Marykate Neff
Maddy Orobono
Kathryn Peterson
Abigail Pitcairn
Sammy Popper
Shelby Querry*
Romea Riccardo
Megan Rogers
Elizabeth Romano
Alison Sahaydak
Grace Sambrook
Meghan Schneider
Elizabeth Shim
Meredith Sholder
Emma Tamer
Peyton Tollasken
Anna Unger
M. Grace Wallis
Jacquelyn Wilkins
Paityn Wirth
Brynn Zorilla
*Denotes athletes have been selected for a training opportunity only.
Junior National Camp for U-19 age division will be held from June 30 to July 3 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa.
USFHA media release