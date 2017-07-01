

Hamish Imrie (Photo: Duncan Gray)



The Scotland U21 men’s squad for the upcoming EuroHockey Junior Men’s Championship II tournament in St Petersburg has been announced. The Scots will also travel to Belfast this weekend for matches against Ireland U21 men in preparation for the tournament.





The Scots have been drawn in Pool B for the tournament in St Petersburg along with Russia, Poland, and Italy. Pool A has Ukraine, Turkey, and Czech Republic drawn together.



Scotland will play against Poland on Monday 16 July, Italy on Tuesday 18 July, and Russia on Wednesday 19 July before fixtures are finalised for the latter stages of the tournament.



It’s a squad full of potential with players such as Murray Collins, Hamish Imrie and Patrick Christie all with senior international experience. There are also many talented players who have come through the U18 European programmes over the past two years included in the line-up for St Petersburg.



In preparation for the tournament, Scotland U21 Men will travel to Belfast this weekend to play two matches against Ireland U21 Men.



The matches against Ireland U21s will be played on Saturday 1st July at 3pm, and Sunday 2nd July at 2pm at Queens University, Belfast. Ireland will provide a good test for the Scots ahead of the Euros in Russia.



Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said:



“The squad have done a fantastic job fundraising for the programme and this has been the reason we are able to play these preparation matches in Ireland. We would like to thank all the children, and parents, that have attended and supported our camps in Fife, East Lothian and Glasgow over the past eight months.



“It’s great to have these games in Ireland; although we have been able to play some games against Grove Menzieshill, Scotland O40’s and a Club All Stars team we have had no international matches in our preparation so far this summer.



“The squad has trained extremely hard over the last 12 months and we have a lot of potential in the squad. Murray Collins, Hamish Imrie and Patrick Christie all bring senior international experience to the squad, and we also have a great crop of players with high potential who have come through the U18s European programmes over the past two years. Combining the U18 & U21 programmes in these years has been of real benefit.



“With limited match practice the aim for the games in Belfast is to get the guys to gel as quickly as possible, and try to learn as much as we can in preparation for the Euros.”



U21 Men’s Squad:



Douglas Gourlay, Dunfermline Carnegie

James Carrie, Watsonians

Murray Collins, Loughborough University

Aidan McQuade, Grove Menzieshill

James Nairn, Grange

Hamish Galt, Grove Menzieshill

Jack McAllister, Loughborough University

Joe McConnell, Western Wildcats

Cameron Golden, Grove Menzieshill

Joe Waterston, Grange

John McCluskey, Grange

Conor Annand, Loughborough University

Patrick Christie, Durham University

Hamish Imrie, Schaerweijde

Callum MacKenzie, Cannock

Rob Harwood, Western Wildcats

Patrick Lonergan, Clydesdale

Luke Cranney, Grange



Scottish Hockey Union media release