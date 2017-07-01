By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Police's (left) Calvin Kanu and Kevin Oduor of KCA University during Kenya Hockey Union League at City Park Stadium on Sunday, Oct 8, 2016. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]



It will be a battle of former champions as bitter rivals Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police face off in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match today at City Park Stadium.





Police top the table with 34 points five more than Warriors who are second. The duo are unbeaten.



Police have had 11 successful outings out of 12 after dropping two points in their 3-3 draw to Wazalendo.



Warriors on the other hand have already surrendered four points in a barren draw against Greensharks and 1-1 away to Nakuru.



Their last encounter ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Warriors Captain Kenneth Nyongesa said they will fight to the final whistle.



“We will just have to be at our best and fight relentlessly to the end because playing Police is not easy. They are in good form and we expect a stiff battle,” Nyongesa said.



The law enforcers are hoping to end a three-year trophy drought.



They last won the title in 2013 but failed to successfully defend in 2014, relinquishing it to Butali. In 2015 they played second fiddle to Butali once again and dropped one place down to third in 2016.



Long serving Police striker Moses Cheplaiti said that it will be a tightly contested match.



“It will be a very tough match but we will fight for maximum points,” Cheplaiti said.



In other premier encounters of the day, Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) take on United States International University of Africa while Chase Sailors tackle Wazalendo.



Western Jaguars will entertain Nakuru in Kakamega.



Jaguars are currently? courting relegation and a win at home will boost their chances of surviving the chop.



Tomorrow, defending champions Strathmore University Gladiators take on Parkroad Badgers in hunt for their third victory of the season.



Gladiators have been in poor form and have failed to impress or show intent to successfully defend their title. KCAU will return to action against Parklands in their second weekend encounter while 2012 champions Nairobi Sikh will play Chase Sailors.



The Standard Online