Anwar Zuberi



THIS Eid brought joy and sorrow to the nation at the same time in the aftermath of cricket team’s 180-run victory over none other than India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy and hockey team’s debacle at the hockey World League semi-finals, both in London.





Pakistan finished a poor seventh in the 10-nation competition and has qualified for the 2018 Hockey World Cup being held at Bhubaneswar, India, thanks to the FIH which has raised the number of teams from 12 to 16. However, it is alarming the way the green-shirts lose their matches by huge margins.



Successive humiliating defeats at the hands of India by 7-1 in the league and 6-1 in the 5th to 8th position classification match has perturbed the entire hockey family in the country who are demanding resignation from PHF officials and team management.



It took India three-and-a-half decades or 35 years to avenge its 1982 Delhi Asian Games hockey final defeat of 7-1 at the hands of Pakistan. Barring a few exceptions, the matches between the two nations have been fought fiercely and decided on narrow margins.



That was not enough as minnows like Canada also registered a record 6-0 whitewash against Pakistan. The green-shirts were thrashed by eventual champions Netherlands by 4-0.



Pakistan could only win one group match by 3-1 against low-ranked Scotland. The reigning Olympic champions Argentina also taught Pakistan a lesson inflicting a 3-1 defeat on them in the quarter-final.



Their second success, also by 3-1 scoreline, came against China in their last game that enabled them to grab the seventh spot.



Results are a true indicator which is evident from the fact that they conceded 28 goals as against nine scored by them in seven matches.



Meanwhile, the final turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Netherlands trounced Argentina by tennis score of 6-1 to win the title.



Pakistan’s worst-ever performance has drawn severe criticism from former Olympians and internationals at home.



The incumbent PHF hierarchy has done nothing rather than wasting money doled out by the prime minister over the years, noted former Olympian Samiullah.



Criticising the performance, he told Dawn that lack of coordination between the team and the team management was visible during the matches.



Lambasting the PHF, he lamented that it’s unfortunate that no proper scouting of talent was carried out nationwide for under-16 and under-18 tiers except on paper.



Known as Flying Horse for his speed, the former Olympian said there’s abundance of talent across the country and it was the job of the PHF to dig them out.He said the poor performance should be taken as an eye-opener and at the same time demanded of the government to take notice of the continuous decline of the national game and replace the present PHF set-up with honest people.



The green-shirts had earlier failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup, held at The Hague, followed by omission from the 2016 Rio Olympics.



Retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and former Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed are going to complete two years in office in August this year.



Final standings at hockey World League:



1-Netherlands, 2-Argentina, 3-England, 4-Malaysia, 5-Canada, 6-India, 7-Pakistan, 8-China, 9-South Korea, 10-Scotland.



Dawn