Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

01-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) - ITA (W)
01-07-2017 13:30
BEL (W) - AUS (W)
01-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
01-07-2017 18:00
NED (W) - NZL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) 4 : 3 BEL (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) 2 : 0 ESP (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) 0 : 2 CHN (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) 2 : 0 ITA (W)
29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Scotland U21 women lose to England in first test match at Lilleshall

Published on Saturday, 01 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


Chloe Hardie Scotland U21 Women

In a score line that didn’t truly reflect the encounter, Emily Dark was the only scorer for Scotland in a 5-1 defeat away to England.



Scotland U21 were put under pressure by a strong England team at Lilleshall on Wednesday. England scored twice in the opening quarter taking advantage of loose defending to get their noses in front.

After going 2-0 down, Scotland responded in the second quarter with a fast break down the left side by Emma McDiarmid. The ball was passed deep to Lorna Cruikshank who drove strongly along the baseline through the English defence before threading the ball across the goal for the rushing in Emily Dark to finish in style at the back post.

The balance of play was more even in the third and fourth quarters but England managed to take more of their chances running out 5-1 winners.

England’s fifth goal came in the dying seconds of the match, the ball was picked up outside the D and the runner was able to dribble through and score from close range.

Overall Scotland didn’t play badly and perhaps the score flattered England. There are things to work on, and areas to improve, but Scotland matched England for fitness and speed although the hosts were very clinical in front of goal.

The team’s next match against England is today at 3pm.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.