

Chloe Hardie Scotland U21 Women



In a score line that didn’t truly reflect the encounter, Emily Dark was the only scorer for Scotland in a 5-1 defeat away to England.





Scotland U21 were put under pressure by a strong England team at Lilleshall on Wednesday. England scored twice in the opening quarter taking advantage of loose defending to get their noses in front.



After going 2-0 down, Scotland responded in the second quarter with a fast break down the left side by Emma McDiarmid. The ball was passed deep to Lorna Cruikshank who drove strongly along the baseline through the English defence before threading the ball across the goal for the rushing in Emily Dark to finish in style at the back post.



The balance of play was more even in the third and fourth quarters but England managed to take more of their chances running out 5-1 winners.



England’s fifth goal came in the dying seconds of the match, the ball was picked up outside the D and the runner was able to dribble through and score from close range.



Overall Scotland didn’t play badly and perhaps the score flattered England. There are things to work on, and areas to improve, but Scotland matched England for fitness and speed although the hosts were very clinical in front of goal.



The team’s next match against England is today at 3pm.



Scottish Hockey Union media release