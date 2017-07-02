Pravin Narain





The Ventures team who took out the womens title at the Valerie Daveta Hockey tournament in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA



VENTURES won the 2017 Valerie Daveta tournament beating Marist White 3-0 in the final at the National Hockey Centre in Suva yesterday.





Coach Hector Smith said he was pleased with the performance of the team.



"We trained hard for the tournament and we had a number of national reps in the team," he said.



"The players had been together for a long time and I think that is the reason why we were able to win today (yesterday)



"The highlight is also that hockey in Lautoka is being revived and they have eight teams there so they have equal teams as Suva. The future of hockey looks good."



In the women's competition, Ventures defeated Marist 2-1 on penalty shootout.



"We have got four new players in the team and we are getting ready for the series against Country Hockey Australia and New Zealand Presidents," he said.



"We hope the clubs will step up their training individually and prepare for the competition in December."



Results:



Marist White 0-1 Ventures (M), Ventures 3-5 Marist (W), Ventures 3-0 Stingers (M), Marist 5-0 Western Combine (W), Marist White 4-1 Sugarsticks (M), Ventures 6-0 Stingers (M), Ventures 6-0 Stingers (M), Ventures 3-0 Marist (W), Marist White 5-0 Marist Blue (M), Ventures 4-1 Sugarsticks (M), Ventures 9-0 Western Combine (W), Stingers 3-0 Marist Blue (M), Marist White 1-2 Ventures (M), Marist 13-0 Western Combined (W), Stingers 6-2 Sugarsticks (M), Ventures 5-0 Western Combined (W), Marist Blue 0-3 (M)



Semi-final playoff



Stingers 0-5 Marist White (M), Marist Blue 0-3 Sugarsticks (M), Marist 1-2 Ventures (W), Ventures 3-0 Marist White (M)



The Fiji Times