By Elizabeth Mburugu



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) beat Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match yesterday at City Park Stadium.





Brian Kiprorir and Brian Kiplimo scored for USIU-A in the first and second quarter registering their fourth victory of the season.



KCAU who have been struggling with form this season on the other hand were subjected to their sixth loss dimming their hopes of moving away from the relegation zone.



They are currently one place above relegation and are likely to remain there as the first leg nears it’s end.



USIU-A coach Tom Olal said yesterday’s win was crucial. “We have few matches remaining and the win was very important because we want to end the first round in a position where we can fight to improve.



“We played well today and we intend to fight on in our remaining matches,” he said.



In the men’s National League, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) beat Wazalendo Youth 2-1 to register their third victory of the season.



Two goals in the first quarter made the difference for the students as Wazalendo Juniors tried to bounce back in vain.



Captain Mark Maina led from the front giving JKUAT the lead in the 12th minute before Elijah Magiya got the second.



The Standard Online