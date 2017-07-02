By BRIAN YONGA





Andrew Memo (left) of USIU-A vies for the ball with Titus Kimutai of Kenya Police during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League at City Park Stadium on June 28, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) on Saturday secured a 2-0 win over Kenya College of Accountancy of University (KCA-U) in a Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Goals from Brian Kipkorir and Brian Kiplimo gave the students the three points, moving them to seventh on the standings.



USIU coach Tom Olal was a relieved a man after the victory having seen his side gone four matches without a win.



"We have been on a bad run over the past weeks and the win couldn't come at a better time. We were dominant and fully deserved the three points for our performance," Olal told Sunday Nation Sport.



USIU were off to a good start and went ahead after only five minutes as a sweeping move caught the KCAU defence flat-flooted and Kipkorir had the simplest of tasks as he slotted the ball past the keeper.



JKUAT FLOOR WAZALENDO



Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) beat Wazalendo Youth 2-1 in the men's National League match at the same venue.



A brace from Elijah Magiya fired the students to the three points with Joseph Kasua pulling one back for Wazalendo but they were unable to score another to rescue the match.



JKUAT coach Sammy Oungo was pleased with the result despite his charges been put under pressure late on.



"We had a good start scoring early goals but we almost ruined it by conceding. We have got to bury the chances we get to avoid such situations," Oungo said.



Daily Nation