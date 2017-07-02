Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

02-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) - BEL (W)
02-07-2017 13:30
ITA (W) - AUS (W)
02-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) - NZL (W)
02-07-2017 18:00
CHN (W) - NED (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

01-07-2017 18:00
NED (W) 6 : 5 NZL (W)
01-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) 0 : 3 CHN (W)
01-07-2017 13:30
BEL (W) 1 : 5 AUS (W)
01-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) 4 : 5 ITA (W)
Kenya Police edge Butali Sugar Warriors to go 8 points clear

Published on Sunday, 02 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

By BRIAN YONGA


Chase Sailors' George Mutira (left) vies for the ball with Billy Mollah of Butali Sugar Warriors during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on June 28, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

The pitch may have been artificial but there was nothing plastic about the league leaders' performance.



Kenya Police opened an eight point lead at the top of the Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League after a 2-1 win over bitter rivals Butali Sugar Warriors in a closely contested match at City Park Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from talismanic striker Moses Cheplaiti and Samuel Wokila fired Police to a 2-0 lead after 13 minutes before Butali pulled one back through Emmanuel Simiyu in the 22nd minute.

Resolute Police defending coupled with a show of real character by the law enforcers ensured Butali did not find a way back into the match.

The win saw Police move to 37 points, eight ahead of Butali. It was also Butali's first loss of the season.

Daily Nation

