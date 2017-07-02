JOBURG – For South Africa, hosting the World Hockey League semi-final is more than just an honour, it is important for the future of the sport.





The SA hockey men's and women's teams both won at the Greenfields African Hockey Championship in November 2015, but failed to qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympics. Photo: File/Ashtyn Mackenzie



South African hockey is about to receive much anticipated international exposure.





The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has been selected as one of the semi-final sites for the upcoming 2017 Hockey World League (WHL).



Twenty teams from across the world will be taking part in the Hockey World Cup qualifiers. The matches take place from 8 to 23 July at the Wits Hockey AstroTurf at the Wits Parktown Education Campus.



“We are delighted to contribute to the beautiful game of hockey and that our facilities are able to attract international events to South Africa,” Adrian Carter, head of Wits Sports said.



Being the host nation is more than just an honour, it is an important event for the future of South African hockey,” he added. National coaches Sheldon Rostron (women) and Fabian Gregory (men) both acknowledged the importance of the upcoming matches. The SA teams hope to gain world ranking points lost after missing the 2016 Rio Olympics.





For the WHL semi-final, South Africa’s women’s team is in Pool B with Argentina, USA, India and Chile. The men are also in Pool B and will be going up against Germany, Belgium, Ireland and Egypt. The SA teams will have to finish in the top four of the competition to qualify for the 2018 Hockey World Cup.



The SA women’s first match will be against India, a team ranked 12th on the International Hockey Federation Hero World Ranking, just one ranking above our women. The SA men (15th) will be taking on Ireland, ranked 9th.



Tickets for the event are available on hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za



South African women’s WHL team:



• Sheldon Rostron (coach)

• Stephanie Baxter

• Quanita Bobbs

• Kara Botes

• Bernadette Coston

• Sulette Damons

• Illse Davids

• Lisa Deetlefs

• Lilian du Plessis

• Celia Evans

• Tarryn Glasby

• Shelley Jones

• Nicole La Fleur

• Candice Manuel

• Jade Mayne

• Phumelela Mbande

• Jessica o’Connor

• Nicolene Terblanche (captain)

• Nicole Walraven



South African men’s WHL team:



• Fabian Gregory (coach)

• Rassie Pieterse

• Gowan Jones

• Jethro Eustice

• Austin Smith

• Rhett Halkett

• Daniel Bell

• Matt Guise-Brown

• Jonty Robinson

• Daniel Sibbald

• Reza Rosenburg

• Ryan Julius

• Tim Drummond (captain)

• Owen Mvimbi

• Julian Hykes

• Nqobile Ntuli

• Ignatius Malgraff

• Dayaan Cassiem

• Tevin Kok



