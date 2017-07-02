Will play for 5th at World League Semi-Final



Holly MacNeil







The Hockeyroos played Belgium today in a fight to make the fifth v sixth play offs and retain a chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup at the World League Semi-Final in Brussels, Belgium. With goals galore, it was the Hockeyroos day as they defeated Belgium 5 – 1 with goals from Kathryn Slattery, Madi Fitzpatrick, Georgie Morgan, Jordyn Holzberger and Emily Smith.





The Hockeyroos were at it early when four minutes in Kathryn Slattery made a break from the pack to nail a field goal hard into the back of the net past goal keeper Aisling D’hooghe.



Only a minute later and the Hockeyroos had another chance with a penalty corner opportunity awarded. The Belgian defence were tight on this occasion, unwilling to concede another goal so early in play.



The second quarter began with Belgium fighting back, however just four minutes in the term Australia were awarded a penalty corner opportunity. Kathryn Slattery injected and the flick from Madi Fitzpatrick sailed high into goal giving the Hockeyroos a 2 – nil lead.



The Hockeyroos continued with their performance with another penalty corner awarded 24 minutes in. This time Kate Hanna injected, while Georgie Morgan took a cracker of a shot at goal giving Australia a 3 – nil lead over the home team.



Two minutes into the second half and Belgium were awarded their first chance at a penalty corner goal. Goalkeeper Rachael Lynch and the Australian defence weren’t about to give up their 3 – nil lead, and Jane Claxton flew from goal to regain the ball for the Hockeyroos.



Jordyn Holzberger worked to get the ball back down in Australian territory before claiming a fourth goal for Australia with an assist from Madi Ratcliffe.



Belgium were given a second penalty corner chance 37 minutes into the game, and this time they nailed it. Louise Versavel clocking the ball so that it hit the back left of the net leaving the score AUS 4 – 1 BEL.



The Hockeyroos were on for their fifth goal of the game when Kathryn Slattery worked the ball down the pitch, passing to Emily Smith who was positioned directly in front of goal to tap the ball into goal over the Belgian keeper.



Belgium had a close chance at goal with less than two minutes in the game but the ball hit the post, and Australia won the match with a final score line of 5 – 1.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It was pleasing to win, we knew we had to win to still be in the hunt for World Cup qualification, so we were happy that we started well. There was a good intensity about how we played and that translated onto the scoreboard which was great.



“We probably lost our way a little bit in the second half, but I think we did enough in the first half to ensure that we will play for the fifth place.”



The Hockeyroos next play Italy in the classification games on Sunday, 2 July at 1.30pm local time.



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Sunday, 2 July: AUS v ITA at 1.30pm local time / 7.30pm AWST / 9.30pm AET



HOCKEYROOS 5 (3)

Kathryn Slattery 4 (FG)

Madi Fitzpatrick 19 (PC)

Georgie Morgan 24 (PC)

Jordyn Holzberger 35 (FG)

Emily Smith 53 (FG)



BELGIUM 1 (0)

Louise Versavel 37 (PC)



Hockeyroos team v Belgium

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 36/5

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 126/11

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 21/2

Rachael Lynch (Melbourne, VIC) 164/0

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA) 118/9

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW) 65/15

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 204/37

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA) 76/28

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 178/68

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 26/0

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA) 8/0



Used Substitutes

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 18/0

Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD) 15/0

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 142/3

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD 25/6

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 24/1

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 53/6

Madeleine Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 18/3



Hockey Australia media release