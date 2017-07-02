

Black Stick Samantha Charlton had a goal disallowed during the shootout in their loss to the Netherlands win the World League semifinal. MARK KOLBE/ GETTY IMAGES



Women's Black Sticks lose in shootout at the World League semifinal against the Netherlands





The Black Sticks women will play for the bronze medal after a 5-4 loss to the Netherlands in a sudden death shootout at the World League semifinal in Brussels on Sunday morning (NZ Time).



New Zealand went into fulltime locked up 1-1 with the world No 1 Netherlands following a field goal from Kirsten Pearce in the third quarter.



The Black Sticks looked to have snatched a famous victory, with Samantha Charlton scoring what would have been the game winner on the final attempt of the first round of shootouts.



While the Kiwis celebrated, the Netherlands called for a video referral, which showed Charlton's shot crossed the line .2 of a second after the eight second clock expired and the call was reversed.



Both sides went shot for shot, until the Netherlands managed to snatch the result and progress to the final, where they will take on China.



The Black Sticks now face South Korea in the bronze medal match at 1.45am on Monday morning (NZT).



Defender Liz Thompson brought up her 150th international cap during the clash.



Head coach Mark Hager said while the final result was disappointing, it was pleasing to see his side push the best in the world to their limits.



"We were obviously looking for a win to go through to the final, but we knew that was going to be very tough against the Netherlands, they're ranked number one for a reason," he said.



"It was disappointing to allow them to level it up with that penalty corner, but I thought our defence was good throughout the game and both goalkeepers made some great saves.



"Our focus now is on preparing for Korea in our last game at the tournament and making sure we put our best performance out there to come home with the bronze medal."



The Netherlands held greater possession and created more scoring opportunities in the first half, but the Black Sticks' defence was strong, as it has been throughout the whole tournament.



New Zealand struck first in the 34th minute when Charlton put a precision ball into the circle which Pearce managed to deflect past the goalkeeper's feet.



The Netherlands equalised midway through the fourth quarter from a penalty corner which Caia van Maasakker sent into the roof of the net.



Neither side could find a winning goal over the final 10 minutes, and Kiwi keeper Grace O'Hanlon made some outstanding saves in the dying minutes to take the game to a deciding shoot-out.



By making the top four at the World League semifinal, the Black Sticks have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in London.



New Zealand also qualified for the women's World League final in Auckland in November, although they were already an automatic inclusion as the host nation.



The Netherlands, China and South Korea will join New Zealand at the World League final following results in Brussels, while the top four finishers at the World League semifinal in Johannesburg will also book a spot.



Black Sticks 1 (Kirsten Pearce) Netherlands 1 (Caia van Maasakker). HT: 0-all. Netherlands won shootout 5-4.



