Holly MacNeil







The match schedule for the 2017 Oceania Cup to be held in Sydney this October has been announced. The competition which will run from 11 – 15 October will see the national men’s and women’s teams from Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea compete to take out the Cup.





The Oceania Cup is a major competition in the national competition schedule with the winner automatically qualifying for the 2018 World Cup; the women’s World Cup to take place in London in July 2018 and the men’s to take place in India in November 2018.



Each nation will play each other in the pool rounds before the top two ranked nations face off in the gold medal match for not only the glory of the Oceania Cup title, but to qualify for the World Cup.



Secretary of the Oceania Hockey Federation, Bob Claxton said: “The Oceania Cup is one of the biggest and most important events for Oceania hockey. Not only does it showcase some fantastic hockey, but it also pits arch-rivals Australia and New Zealand against one another, and gives all teams the chance to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.



“With the addition of the Hockey5s, the Oceania Cup will truly have something on offer for everyone to enjoy.”



NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the Oceania Cup had been secured for Sydney by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.



“The Oceania Cup will attract visitors from around Australia and the world to see the best players in the region go head-to-head for the title of Oceania Champions. With a World Cup qualifying spot also on the line, the competition promises to be fierce,” said Mr Marshall.



“I encourage all hockey fans to get along to this great event in October and experience everything Sydney has to offer.”



The playing schedule for the newly introduced Hockey5s which will take place in conjunction with the Oceania Cup will be released at a later date.



Hockey Australia interim chief executive Ben Hartung commented: “We are delighted to be hosting the 2017 Oceania Cup, including the newly introduced Hockey5s, in Sydney this year. It’s set to be an exciting event and we would encourage all hockey and sport lovers to come along and enjoy the world class hockey which will be on display.”



Supported by Destination NSW, the Oceania Cup will bring hundreds of competitors, spectators and hockey enthusiasts together to celebrate Oceania hockey. Without the support of Destination NSW, this important event in the hockey calendar would not be possible.



Tickets for the Oceania Cup will go on sale on Monday July 24. Details on where you can get tickets will be released shortly on the Hockey Australia website: www.hockey.org.au/oceaniacup



2017 Oceania Cup Match Schedule:

Pool Phase: Play each team once

Final Phase: 1st v 2nd in Gold Medal Match. No match for 3rd ranked team.



Wednesday, October 11

Women's PNG v NZ 6:00pm

Men's AUS v PNG 8:00pm



Thursday, October 12

Women's AUS v PNG 6:00pm

Men's NZ v AUS 8:00pm



Friday, October 13

REST DAY



Saturday, October 14

Men's PNG v NZ 3:00pm

Women's NZ v AUS 5:00pm



Sunday, October 15

Women's gold medal match 1st v 2nd 3:00pm

Men's gold medal match 1st v 2nd 5:30pm



Hockey Australia media release