

England U16 Boys



England under 16 Boys were narrowly beaten 1-0 in their three-match away series with Germany under 16 Boys in Cologne.





The first two matches were both draws before the hosts took the final game 4-0 to win the well contested series between the sides.



A scoreless opening game saw some good hockey and fine saves from both sides with Louis Wrenn in the England goal making a standout save from a penalty corner.



The second match was a six goal thriller with Alex Pendle, Matthew White and Josh Gravestock all on the score sheet in a 3-3 draw. Germany ran into an early lead before England responded to lead 3-1 but the hosts battled back and levelled in the final minute.



Four late goals in the final game saw Germany race to a 4-0 win and ultimately take the series but on the whole it was another close contest between the sides, three of Germany’s goals coming in the final quarter as England pushed to get back into the game.



Reflecting on the series, England under 16’s head coach said: “At the international level, the ability to perform at the best of your ability in every game is paramount and the experience of these games will be valuable in the development of the players and the team in many areas as we look to building a test series against Belgium as well the 6 nations event on Nottingham.”



England Hockey Board Media release