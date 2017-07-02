Scotland U21 Men made it two wins from two against Ireland this weekend with a 2-1 victory in Belfast.





The Scots were quick out the blocks had a very good opening to the match, but it was Ireland who opened the scoring from a penalty corner.



Scotland equalised within two minutes of going behind when Cameron Golden scored with a reverse stick shot to level the scores.



Scotland looked the better team throughout the first quarter, playing some good hockey and looking dangerous.



The second quarter was an entirely different story. It was “backs to the wall” for Scotland as Ireland came out all guns blazing. The Scots defended well however, and when called upon James Carrie in the Scotland goal made some excellent saves to keep the score level at half time.



After half time Scotland was in the ascendancy once more and took advantage of their dominance when they took a 2-1 lead.



Joe McConnell sent a crash ball into the D and Rob Harwood was on hand to score his second of the weekend to put Scotland in the driving seat.



Just as they did in the second quarter, Ireland came out flying for the fourth quarter and again found Scotland resolute at the back. Ireland went to kicking back as the game reached a conclusion and they very nearly grasped a late equaliser at the death of the match. The ball flashed across the Scotland goal but no Irish stick could get on the end of it to equalise.



Scotland then ran out as deserved winners winning both games of the series.



Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “There’s a lot of character in this squad and I’m absolutely delighted to achieve back-to-back wins against a very good Ireland team. We were under the cosh at times but dug deep, defended well, and took our chances.



“To claim two wins from our first two proper games, is very good. The players deserve a pat on the back for their efforts.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release