Place 5th at World League Semi-Finals



Holly MacNeil







The Hockeyroos have qualified for the 2018 World Cup and finished in fifth place at the World League Semi-Final today after defeating Italy 3 – 1 in the 5th v 6th place game at the World League Semi-Final in Brussels, Belgium.





With just under five minutes to go in the first quarter Italy were awarded the first chance to score through a penalty corner. Score they did, with the ball flicked hard into the back of the net by Federica Carta.



Seconds into the second quarter and Renee Taylor intercepted the ball with an aerial trap, passing to Jordyn Holzberger who ran the ball down the pitch and into the circle before making a shot on goal which narrowly missed.



It was in the 22nd minute of play that Australia levelled the score with a field goal from Kathryn Slattery tapping straight into goal after work down the pitch from Jordyn Holzberger.



A penalty corner opportunity for the Hockeyroos with seven minutes to go in the third went just wide and the score remained at 1 all. Two more penalty corner opportunities followed up, however Italy’s defence were well prepared and blocked all attempts.



Australia edged into the lead for the first time in the game in the 48th minute with a penalty corner goal flicked into the net by Georgie Morgan, giving the Hockeyroos a one goal advantage with twelve minutes of play remaining.



With five minutes of play remaining Jordyn Holzberger took a shot on goal, the ball was defended by the Italian keeper, however Madi Ratcliffe came through and scored on the deflection giving Australia a 3 – 1 lead that would take them over the line to finish 5th at the World League Semi-Final.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It’s pleasing to have ensured qualification for the 2018 World Cup.



“We expected Italy to be tough and they were, whilst we didn’t play as well as we would have liked it was nice to grind out a win in a pretty tough environment. I think we’ll get some character building through that as well.”



HOCKEYROOS 3 (1)

Kathryn Slattery 22 (FG)

Georgie Morgan 48 (PC)

Madi Ratcliffe 55 (FG)



ITALY 1 (1)

Federica Carta 11 (PC)



Hockeyroos team v Italy

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 37/5

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 127/11

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 22/2

Rachael Lynch (Melbourne, VIC) 165/0

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA) 119/9

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW) 66/16

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 205/37

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA) 77/29

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 179/68

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 27/0

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA) 9/0



Used Substitutes

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 143/3

Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD) 16/0

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD 26/6

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 25/1

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 54/5

Madeleine Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 19/5



Unused Substitutes

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 18/0



Hockey Australia media release