OLIVIA CALDWELL





Black Sticks striker Olivia Merry says penalty shootouts are an area her side needs to improve on when it comes to tournament deciders. Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz



Star Black Sticks strike forward Olivia Merry was relieved with her side's bronze finish at the World League women's hockey semi finals, despite coming so close to the final this week.





After coming to terms with a disappointing penalty shootout 5-4 loss against world number one the Netherlands, the Black Sticks got themselves up to win against South Korea, 1-0 on Monday morning.



Merry said the team was still feeling flat after the loss, but she was proud of the way they dealt to the South Koreans.





Olivia Merry (R) of New Zealand celebrates with her team mates after scoring against Spain in Brussels this week. GETTY IMAGES



"I guess after the disappointment of yesterday we were pretty flat this morning so to pick up the bronze is pretty special."



"We've played in so many third and fourth playoffs so it is nice to come out on top of one of those. People don't understand how hard it is to mentally pick up in those situations under pressure."



The win against South Korea followed the heartbreak of Sunday's shoot-out loss where the Black Sticks looked to have snatched a famous victory.



Samantha Charlton scored what would have been the game winner on the final attempt of the first round of shootouts, but while the Kiwis celebrated, the Netherlands called for a video referral, which showed Charlton's shot crossed the line 0.2 of a second after the eight second clock expired and the call was reversed.



The Dutch went on to win the shoot-out 5-4 and beat China in Monday's gold medal match 2-0.



"Some say we were unlucky and others say we actually won it," said Merry.



The Black Sticks women have often bowed out second place when it comes to penalty shoot outs in crucial matches, missing out on bronze at the London Olympics also to the Netherlands. Merry said there seemed to be a "hex' on the side when it come to winning those.



"It's not through lack of trying. We definitely train for it [penalty shootouts] a lot, as we are known to lose them a lot."



Merry's first attempt in the shootout on Monday went in to the goal, however she missed her second, which she was devastated by.



"Every one of those count and every one is crucial. You do second guess yourself."



Merry had a standout tournament scoring several times up front to help with wins over Spain, Italy and Australia. The Canterbury forward was happy with her form, although said the tournament was just a building block for the World League finals to be played in New Zealand in November.



The bronze medal finish earns the Black Sticks valuable world ranking points as well as qualification for the 2018 Hockey World Cup in London.



The team will now have three weeks away from the turf, before coming back together as a team and picking up in the National Hockey League tournament to be held in Wellington in September.



This year all Black Sticks are required to play NHL, which will be a rare opportunity for punters to see the international players up against each other for their respective provinces.



Stuff