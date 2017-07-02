

New Zealand's Brooke Neal celebrates scoring the winning goal against South Korea. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks women's solid defence has once again shone through as they won bronze at the World League Semifinal.





The 1-0 win over South Korea in Brussels on Monday morning (NZ time) was their fifth clean sheet in seven matches at the tournament.



With such a strong showing at the back, all they needed was Brooke Neal's penalty corner flick six minutes from fulltime to grab the win in what was a tight game of few clear-cut chances.





New Zealand's Kelsey Smith and South Korea's Hyejin Cho battle for possession on Monday. GETTY IMAGES



New Zealand held much of the possession throughout the contest but couldn't hit all cylinders in the attacking half against the defensive Koreans.



The result followed the heartbreak of Sunday's shoot-out loss to the Netherlands, where the Black Sticks looked to have snatched a famous victory.





New Zealand's Liz Thompson of New Zealand keeps her eye on the ball on Monday. GETTY IMAGES



Samantha Charlton scored what would have been the game winner on the final attempt of the first round of shootouts, but while the Kiwis celebrated, the Netherlands called for a video referral, which showed Charlton's shot crossed the line .2 of a second after the eight second clock expired and the call was reversed.



The Dutch went on to win the shoot-out 5-4 and beat China in Monday's gold medal match 2-0.



Head coach Mark Hager said it wasn't their best performance of the tournament, but pleasing to come away with the result.



"I think we were all feeling a bit flat after yesterday [penalty shoot-out loss to the Dutch], and I don't think we've got over it yet," he said.



"Sometimes that happens in sport and you need to be resilient so I was happy that we were able to get that late goal and win the game.



"On the whole I think we need to be a bit fitter and work on our attacking skills leading into Oceania Cup and the World League Final later this year."



The bronze medal finish earns the Black Sticks valuable world ranking points as well as qualification for the 2018 Hockey World Cup in London.



New Zealand also qualified for the FIH Women's World League Final in Auckland from 17-26 November, although they were already an automatic inclusion as the host nation.



The Netherlands, China and Korea will join New Zealand at the World League Final, while the top four finishers at the World League Semi Final in Johannesburg will also book a spot.



AT A GLANCE



Black Sticks 1 (Brooke Neal) South Korea 0. HT: 0-0.



Stuff