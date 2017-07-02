

© Frank Uijlenbroek..



Ashley Jackson has made an eye-catching move as he links up with the Basingstoke Bisons ice hockey team, moving from the Invicta Dynamoes.





The England and Great Britain international, though, said he has not retired from field hockey but is taking time away from astroturf version for the moment. Most recently, he played with Great Britain's inline hockey team at the world championships in Bratislava.



Speaking about his situation, Jackson posted on Twitter, saying: “Let me start by congratulating Bobby Crutchley and the England team on their qualification for the World Cup 2018 in India through the HWL in London. Both India and London are my favourite places to have played.



“For the record, I would like to say that I have not retired from national field hockey and I very much hope to wear the England/GB shirt in the future when the time is right both for the team and for myself.



“I am very happy spending more time with my fiance, on the golf course, taking on new challenges as well as supporting Bob and the team from the stands.



“However, as some of you know, I have take the opportunity since Rio to rekindle my passion for ice hockey. I thoroughly enjoyed playing last season at Invicta Dynamoes where I first played over 20 years ago under coach and good friend Kevin Parrish.”



He adds that he is looking for a new challenge with the Basingstoke Bisons, somethin he will combine with working at the Whitgift school where he works with his long-time coach at East Grinstead, Karl Stagno.



“East Grinstead certainly counts as family and friends. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support you have all given me over my 15 years in the club. I love you all very much.



“For all the hockey fans out there that have followed and supported me over the many years I have played, through ups and downs. I would like to say that it has been my privilege to play in front of you. I really hope this is not so much a goodbye but a thank you and see you all soon.”



Euro Hockey League media release