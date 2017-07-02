

England u16 girls



England's under 16 girls were defeated 3-0 in their three-match series with Germany under 16s in Hamburg.





Despite the defeats progress was made with the squad continuing to gel with a series with Belgium to come ahead of the Six Nations in Spain.



The opening match saw England defeated 4-1 after falling three goals behind in the first half. However the team responded to lose 4-1 with Olivia Hamilton getting on the score sheet.



The second match saw an improved team performance, responding well to their opening game defeat showing character and tenacity matching their opponents.



The team defended well for large parts of the game with some fine saves by the England goalkeeper, but England struggled to make possession count in the final third and lost 2-0.



England finished strongly in their final match with a narrow 1-0 defeat. England kept Germany off the score sheet for 48 minutes which involved a combination of much improved possession, sustained periods of attack and an increased desire and high intensity defence and attacking play in the final third.



This final game was the strongest performance of the three games, giving the group some momentum moving into the next series, against Belgium in Canterbury and the Six Nations in Terassa, Spain.



England Hockey Board Media release