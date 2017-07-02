Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

02-07-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 2 NED (W)
02-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) 0 : 1 NZL (W)
02-07-2017 13:30
ITA (W) 1 : 3 AUS (W)
02-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) 5 : 2 BEL (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

England U18 girls edged out by Germany

Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


England under 18 girls

England’s under 18 girls lost their series with Germany under 18 girls 2-0 in a tight contest with both sides showcasing quality hockey.



The first match of the series was drawn before Germany took the second clash 2-1 and the final fixture 3-2 with little between the sides.

In the opening fixture England took the lead through Rachel Greenwood who was on hand to deflect Izzy Petter’s reverse stick strike at the back post, but Germany levelled after the break.

Germany raced into a two goal lead in the second match but Lynn Vanderstichele latched onto Abby Gooderham’s through ball before beating the keeper to get England back into the game. However despite their best efforts Germany held on for the win.

The final fixture was a classic encounter which went down the wire. Abby Gooderham linked up with Izzy Petter to give England the lead but Germany quickly equalised. Gooderham and Petter again linked up to put England back in front but a late double from Germany saw them take the match and secure the series.

England under 18’s head coach, reflecting on the series, said: “We played some great hockey, and were disappointed not to come away with a win. The series shows the progress we have made across the programme and gives us real confidence going into our test matches against Belgium and the Six Nations.”

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.