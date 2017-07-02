

England under 18 girls



England’s under 18 girls lost their series with Germany under 18 girls 2-0 in a tight contest with both sides showcasing quality hockey.





The first match of the series was drawn before Germany took the second clash 2-1 and the final fixture 3-2 with little between the sides.



In the opening fixture England took the lead through Rachel Greenwood who was on hand to deflect Izzy Petter’s reverse stick strike at the back post, but Germany levelled after the break.



Germany raced into a two goal lead in the second match but Lynn Vanderstichele latched onto Abby Gooderham’s through ball before beating the keeper to get England back into the game. However despite their best efforts Germany held on for the win.



The final fixture was a classic encounter which went down the wire. Abby Gooderham linked up with Izzy Petter to give England the lead but Germany quickly equalised. Gooderham and Petter again linked up to put England back in front but a late double from Germany saw them take the match and secure the series.



England under 18’s head coach, reflecting on the series, said: “We played some great hockey, and were disappointed not to come away with a win. The series shows the progress we have made across the programme and gives us real confidence going into our test matches against Belgium and the Six Nations.”



England Hockey Board Media release