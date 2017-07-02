England under 18 Boys were defeated 3-0 by Germany in their recent three-match series hosted in Bad Kreuznach.





The strong German side ran out 7-1 winners in their opening match before England responded in the final two fixtures. However they were still defeated 3-2 and 5-3 as Germany clinched the series.



In the first match the only real positive for England came when a quick breakaway saw Rohan Bhuhi calmly slot home when one on one with the goalkeeper to grab a consolation goal.



The second match saw England respond after their tough opener, taking the game to Germany and putting pressure back on their counterparts. Bhuhi was again on target and Gareth Griffiths made it 3-2 in the second half but an equaliser couldn’t be found.



England were fired up for this final fixture having had a sniff of a win in the previous game. Germany scored early but this spurred England into life. By half time honours were even at 1-1 with Matt Ramshaw finding the net.



As the second half progressed it was obvious that England were now matching Germany for effort and physicality and two more goals followed by Rohan Bhuhi and Tom Russel. Once ahead they were unable to sustain the pressure though as they were reduced to 9 men for the last 5 minutes. At this point they couldn’t keep the German’s at bay any longer with the full time score 5-3.



England Hockey Board Media release