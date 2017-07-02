

The Scotland U18 Girls’ squad has been announced for their upcoming matches against Ireland in Glasgow.





All of the games in the three match series will be played at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The first clash will be played on Friday 7th July at 7pm, followed by game two on Saturday 8th July at 2pm, before the final match on Sunday 9th July at 12pm.



It is set to be three challenging games for the Scots and will offer a competitive and entertaining spectacle over the weekend at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



Please note that spectators should expect significant travel disruption due to the TRANSMT Festival held at Glasgow Green. There will be no parking available for spectators at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. For further info click HERE.



The Scotland U18 Girls’ squad to face Ireland:



Amber Murray

Rhona Gowans

Aspen Cumming

Ellie Wilson

Kathryn Meenan

Maris Cawthorn

Lucy Nickerson

Izzy Kyle

Georgia Smith

Jenny Walls

Maddie Cleat

Imogen Davies

Ella Watt

Tara Aitchison

Olivia McMahon

Lorna Crawford

Emily Cross



Scottish Hockey Union media release