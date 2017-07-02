Scotland U18 Girls’ squad announced to play Ireland
The Scotland U18 Girls’ squad has been announced for their upcoming matches against Ireland in Glasgow.
All of the games in the three match series will be played at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The first clash will be played on Friday 7th July at 7pm, followed by game two on Saturday 8th July at 2pm, before the final match on Sunday 9th July at 12pm.
It is set to be three challenging games for the Scots and will offer a competitive and entertaining spectacle over the weekend at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.
Please note that spectators should expect significant travel disruption due to the TRANSMT Festival held at Glasgow Green. There will be no parking available for spectators at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. For further info click HERE.
The Scotland U18 Girls’ squad to face Ireland:
Amber Murray
Rhona Gowans
Aspen Cumming
Ellie Wilson
Kathryn Meenan
Maris Cawthorn
Lucy Nickerson
Izzy Kyle
Georgia Smith
Jenny Walls
Maddie Cleat
Imogen Davies
Ella Watt
Tara Aitchison
Olivia McMahon
Lorna Crawford
Emily Cross
Scottish Hockey Union media release