



GRONINGEN, The Netherlands - The U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team faced strong opponents in matches against Belgium (0-10) and The Netherland’s (0-6) Junior National Teams. Even though both games were marked as shutouts, Team USA gathered great international experience against highly competitive and skilled junior teams.





The final game of the European Tour, saw the U-19 USMNT on the field opposite Groningen Hockey Club A1 (GHHC). The first quarter saw USA’s goalkeeper David Kristof (Darien, Conn.) successfully defended two GHHC penalty corners while the U-19 USMNT found the backboard as Garry Singh (Corona, Calif.) opened the scoring off a penalty corner flick.



Possession swung between both teams in the second corner and Team USA earned a penalty corner but was unable to convert. GHHC found the equalizer late in the quarter to make it 1-1.



The lead for GHHC came toward the end of the third quarter when they capitalized on two field goals to make it 1-3.



GHHC found the net one more time in the fourth quarter while Alex Curtis (London, England) ended the game for Team USA with a final goal scored on a penalty corner. The match result would stand at USA 2, GHCC 4.



"This tour was an enormous eye opener for our young men,” said Rutger Wiese, U-19 USMNT Head Coach. “In order for us to continue to grow we will aim to play many more games against top notch competition in the coming years. We're looking forward to helping these boys reach their potential."



“It's nice to be with the future generation USA athletes,” said Mohan Gandhi, USMNT midfielder. “Great to be helping them develop into my future teammates.”



“In my junior program, we used to have two tours maximum with the same opponents year after year,” commented Michael Barminski, USMNT Co-Captain. “Now, these juniors competed against four teams in a week - two Dutch club teams that are in top leagues, and the Junior National teams of Belgium and Holland who are both at the forefront of the sport. This tour is about exposing the boys to international hockey earlier in their training cycle. We have seen big gains in these boys from this tour.”



U-19 USMNT European Tour Roster:

Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Alex Curtis (London, England),Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Galucci (Trumbull, Conn.), Phile Govaert (Rye, N.Y.) Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Graeme Jackson (Moorpark, Calif.), Amar Khokar (Valencia, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Ryan Torigian (Simi Valley, Calif.), Maxwell Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Garry Singh (Corona, Calif.), Sam Zuzick (Moorpark, Calif.)



USFHA media release