Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

02-07-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 2 NED (W)
02-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) 0 : 1 NZL (W)
02-07-2017 13:30
ITA (W) 1 : 3 AUS (W)
02-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) 5 : 2 BEL (W)
Hockey India League in jeopardy?

Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2017 10:00
Payments to players across several franchises for the 2017 edition are reportedly delayed

Uthra Ganesan


A screamer: Delhi Waveriders in action during the HIL 

Unhappy franchises and financial concerns may see the end of the Hockey India League after just five seasons. Unconfirmed reports suggest that HI has advised the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that there will be no HIL in 2018.



While there has been no official word from either organisation, sources say trouble has been brewing for a while.

Jaypee has been reluctant to continue with Punjab team because of financial problems, said a source. The Delhi franchisee (Wave Group) has been given two weeks to clarify its position. With a stake in two teams, Sahara too has reportedly been under pressure.

Also, payment to players across several franchises for the 2017 edition are reportedly delayed and still pending.

But there have been no official complaints.

The Hindu

