Wickham in for Ockenden



Holly MacNeil







Changes have been made to the Kookaburras team who will contest the World League Semi-Final in Johannesburg, South Africa this month.





Eddie Ockenden has ruled himself out of the team who will take part in the Semi-Final in order to spend time with his partner and their newborn son.



In his place Tom Wickham, who was already joining the team for a pre-tournament camp, will now continue on to compete in the World League Semi-Final.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “Eddie’s first priority is his family and we understand and support his decision to remain in Perth with them.



“We’re confident that Tom is the best person to bring into the team for the World League Semi-Final in Eddie’s place.”



The World League Semi-Final is an important event in the hockey calendar, allowing teams to qualify for not only the World League Final which will take place this December, but also for the 2018 World Cup.



The Kookaburras’ games will be shown live on Fox Sports Australia, with their first game against France on Tuesday, 11 July.



The full Kookaburras team now taking part in the World League Semi-Final consists of:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kiran Arunasalam (Doncaster East, VIC)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matt Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Mark Knowles (Rockhampton, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Josh Pollard (Melbourne, VIC)

Matt Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Tristan White (Wollongong, NSW)

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA)

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *plays for QLD

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release