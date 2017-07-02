



JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – The International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Semifinals holds great potential for the U.S. Women’s National Team, as they look to automatically qualify for the 2018 Hockey World Cup in London, England and advance to the FIH Hockey World League Finals in Auckland, New Zealand at the end of the year. Arriving in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, June 29, Team USA wasted no time taking part in training sessions in the host nation and they are set to play two friendly matches before the start of the big competition.





“After a good training block at home the past four weeks, we are happy to be in Johannesburg and are excited for the tournament to begin,” said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. “Being here early, gives us the time to get used to the time difference as well as the higher altitude. We have scheduled two practice matches against high quality teams to finalize our skills and work on the last details to be fully ready for our first game against Chile.”



Taking place at Wits Hockey Club, FIH Hockey World League Semifinals is divided into two pools made up of five teams. FIH Hero World Ranked No. 6 Team USA sits in Pool B with reigning Hockey Champions Trophy and Hockey World League champions, No. 3 Argentina, along with No. 12 India, No. 13 South Africa and No. 20 Chile. The USWNT is set to play Chile in their first pool game on Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m. EST (4 p.m. local time).



Equally as competitive, Pool A is made up of FIH Hero World Ranked No. 2 and recent Rio 2016 Olympic Games Gold Medalist England, No. 7 Germany, No. 15 Ireland, No. 11 Japan and No. 18 Poland.



FIH Hockey World League Pool Matches:



Saturday, July 8 USA vs. Chile 10 a.m. EST

Monday, July 10 USA vs. India 12 p.m. EST

Friday, July 14 USA vs. Argentina 10 a.m. EST

Sunday, July 16 USA vs. South Africa 10 a.m. EST



The FIH has confirmed that the Semifinals will be streamed in the United States on ESPN 3/WatchESPN. A link to watch the game will be provided prior to the start on the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals Event Page by clicking here.



Hockey World League is composed of four rounds and played over two years. The event’s schedule alternately coincides with the build-up to the Hockey World Cup and the Olympic Games, providing half of the qualifiers for both top-tier tournaments. Teams that have made it through Hockey World League Round 1 and Round 2, move on to compete in the Semifinals. Ten teams take part in the Semifinals, which are comprised of the host plus five teams who qualified based on their FIH Hero World Ranking. The remaining four teams qualified through Round 2. Team USA received an automatic bid to this year’s event because of their world ranking.



Prior to the Semifinals, the USWNT will play in two friendly matches against Argentina and Germany on July 4 and July 5. These friendly matches will not be streamed or live tweeted.



USFHA media release