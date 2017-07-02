Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

02-07-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 2 NED (W)
02-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) 0 : 1 NZL (W)
02-07-2017 13:30
ITA (W) 1 : 3 AUS (W)
02-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) 5 : 2 BEL (W)
MHC suffer huge blow as Soon Kooi resigns from all posts

Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 46
KUALA LUMPUR: Just when Malaysian hockey is enjoying a resurgence on the international stage, it was dealt a severe blow when Datuk Ow Soon Kooi resigned from all positions in the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).



The former international notified MHC’s coaching committee members of his decision via WhatsApp yesterday, citing health reasons.

He was elected as a vice-president of the MHC at their annual general meeting in 2015. He was also chairman of the coaching committee and a member of the national team’s management committee.

Soon Kooi was credited with revamping the coaching set-up as he pushed for Stephen van Huizen to be brought back to take charge of the men’s team and also playing a pivotal role in the progress of the women’s team’s by appointing K. Dharmaraj as their coach.

Stephen guided the men’s team to a creditable fourth placing in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London last month to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.

MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal was saddened by Soon Kooi’s resignation.

“We are grateful for having worked with a man of his stature, calibre and his contributions to the sport.

“We accept his decision with a heavy heart.

“I will oversee the coaching committee before a further decision is made. We have achieved several good results and the work must continue.

“We wish Datuk Ow well in his future under takings,” said Subahan.

The Star of Malaysia

 

