By Jugjet Singh







THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) lost a sterling administrator when Datuk Ow Soon Kooi called it a day citing health reasons.





The former skipper, and current vice-president as well as coaching committee chairman injured his neck in a car accident years ago and he never really recovered.



In a text message to his coaching committee group Ow said: "Dear coaching committee members.. with a heavy heart I would like to inform everyone that I have stepped down from all posts in the MHC due to health issues.



"I would like to thank everyone for their valuable input and contributions. It has been fun working with all of you."



Ow did not answer calls, or text messages.



However, during the Women's World League Round Two final match between Malaysia and Ireland at the Tun Razak Stadium, Ow did say that his neck pain is getting unbearable and he will quit after the Men's and Women's World League Semifinals are over.



And true to his word, barely a week after the men finished fourth in London and the women 10th in Brussels, Ow quit.



As a coaching chairman, Ow brought back some life in the men's and women's teams by bringing back Stephen van Huizen and appointing K. Dharmaraj as the women's coach.



