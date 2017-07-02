MUMBAI: Mumbai franchise of the Hockey India League, Dabang Mumbai, has cleared the dues of all its players as well as support staff that took part in the previous edition of HIL.





According to reports appearing overseas, some franchise owners are yet to pay the players and other team staff for being part of the 2017 edition of HIL, but sources in the local outfit said all dues have been cleared.



"All those with Dabang Mumbai have got their dues. In fact, each franchise has lodged a bank guarantee with Hockey India covering these payments and only after getting confirmation from each and every member of the franchise outfit through email does HI return the bank guarantee to the team's owners," the sources informed PTI.



Asked whether there was any truth in the report that the next edition of the tournament was in doubt, they said the sport's world body FIH has already provided a window for the 2018 and 2019 editions to be conducted by HI.



"The next edition is to be held in January-February 2018 after which the window for the 2019 edition has been put off to November-December of that year, meaning there will be a huge gap between the two editions.



"This has been done to accommodate the six-month-long Pro League planned by the international federation (FIH) from January 2019," the sources said.



The Times of India