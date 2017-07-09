Opro teams up with Hockey Ireland to ensure players receive the ultimate in oral protection



World-leading mouthguard manufacturer OPRO has teamed up with Hockey Ireland to ensure all players receive the highest levels of oral protection.





Trusted by professionals the world over, OPRO is also the Official Mouthguard of GB, England, Wales and Scotland Hockey, as well as the GAA and New Zealand Rugby, to name but a few. OPRO mouthguards are suitable for all ball, stick and combat sports.



Founded by dentist Dr Anthony Lovat in 1997, OPRO are pioneers in the design and production of mouthguards and dedicated to providing the highest levels of comfort, fit and retention, without compromising on protection levels. D30 is the latest OPRO innovation to support this quest, meaning OPRO can now offer the world’s thinnest mouthguard to professionals and amateurs alike.



Custom-Fit mouthguards can be purchased through the OPRO custom website http://mouthguards.opro.com/custom/order or by calling the custom team on 01442 430690.



Founder of the OPROGROUP Dr Anthony Lovat BDS commented, “At OPRO we are passionate about sport and supporting players by providing them with the highest levels of quality protection. We are delighted to be working with Hockey Ireland at this exciting time and we wish the teams the very best of luck in their up and coming tournaments”



Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels added “We are very happy to be continuing our successful partnership with Opro. Our teams play at the highest level so it’s only fitting that they use the best mouthguard. We’d like to thank Opro for their support”.



Irish Hockey Association media release