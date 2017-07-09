Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

09-07-2017 12:00
NZL - FRA
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP - JPN
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL - EGY
09-07-2017 18:00
RSA - IRL

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

08-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) - IRL (W)
08-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) - POL (W)
08-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) - CHI (W)
08-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) - IND (W)
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Opro Become Official Mouthguard Of Hockey Ireland

Published on Thursday, 06 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments

Opro teams up with Hockey Ireland to ensure players receive the ultimate in oral protection

World-leading mouthguard manufacturer OPRO has teamed up with Hockey Ireland to ensure all players receive the highest levels of oral protection.



Trusted by professionals the world over, OPRO is also the Official Mouthguard of GB, England, Wales and Scotland Hockey, as well as the GAA and New Zealand Rugby, to name but a few. OPRO mouthguards are suitable for all ball, stick and combat sports.

Founded by dentist Dr Anthony Lovat in 1997, OPRO are pioneers in the design and production of mouthguards and dedicated to providing the highest levels of comfort, fit and retention, without compromising on protection levels. D30 is the latest OPRO innovation to support this quest, meaning OPRO can now offer the world’s thinnest mouthguard to professionals and amateurs alike.

Custom-Fit mouthguards can be purchased through the OPRO custom website http://mouthguards.opro.com/custom/order or by calling the custom team on 01442 430690.

Founder of the OPROGROUP Dr Anthony Lovat BDS commented, “At OPRO we are passionate about sport and supporting players by providing them with the highest levels of quality protection. We are delighted to be working with Hockey Ireland at this exciting time and we wish the teams the very best of luck in their up and coming tournaments”

Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels added “We are very happy to be continuing our successful partnership with Opro. Our teams play at the highest level so it’s only fitting that they use the best mouthguard. We’d like to thank Opro for their support”.

Irish Hockey Association media release

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.