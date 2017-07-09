

©: Frank Uijlenbroek



AH&BC Amsterdam have confirmed that Laurens Goedegebuure, above left, will move on from the club following three seasons in the first team at the Wagener Stadium.





During his spell with Amsterdam, he became an indoor world champion with the Dutch national team in 2015, and helped the club reach the EHL final in 2016 among other achievements.



The club, however, have chosen to make Jan de Wijkerslooth as their first team goalkeeper for the upcoming campaign



Fons Fonteijn, a member of Amsterdam’s Top Hockey board, said of the situation: "Laurens is a very good keeper and absolutely too good to only be playing a small amount of minutes.



“Therefore, Laurens will leave AH&BC to become a first team goalkeeper elsewhere. We would like to thank him for all his efforts for AH&BC and wish him good luck with his further hockey career.”



Elsewhere, SV Kampong confirmed today that Erik Bouwens will stop playing top level hockey next season.



After a lengthy injury spell, he produced some spectacular performances on his return with his explosive celebrations a special feature en route to an EHL and a Dutch national title.



Euro Hockey League media release