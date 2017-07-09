



Max Plennevaux is the first addition to the Real Club de Polo side for the 2017/18 season, making the move from Royal Leopold.





The Belgian will combine his time playing with the club under Carlos Garcia Cuenca with his university studies, doing a communications course.



Speaking about the move to Polo, Plennevaux said, he is looking forward to the “professionalism of the team and the club. I was looking for a new challenge and getting out of my comfort zone.



“That is why I have decided to come to the most prestigious club in Spain and, possibly, in Europe.”



The striker scored 24 goals last season and will hope to bring some of his innovative skills to the Polo side.



"My initial goal will be to adapt to the team as soon as possible. It is an honour to play for this Club and in the Spanish league with so much competition and so many historic teams. Every game will be a challenge.”



The arrival of Plennevaux will serve, in part, to cover the loss of Xavi Lleonart who will play this next season in the Dutch league and Lucas Vila who the club decided not to exercise an option to extend his contract.



Sander Baart, meanwhile, will move to Braxgata in Belgium following his opportunistic move to Polo last season when a move to Antwerp last summer fell through over a registration issue.



Euro Hockey League media release