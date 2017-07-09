



Scotland U21 women made it two wins from two in their three-match series against Wales Development with an impressive 3-1 victory. The matches are in preparation for the upcoming U21 women’s European Championships in Czech Republic.





The game started with Scotland pressing high up the pitch in attempt to force Wales into making mistakes, but the Welsh for the most part managed to absorb the pressure. As Scotland pressed, a Wales break forward led by Rosie Bailey was stopped by a wall of white shirts at the edge of the Scots’ D.



It was Wales who got the first Penalty Corner of the day after an obvious obstruction. But the shot was chased down well by the Scotland runners.



A Scotland penetration from the left saw Mille Steiger open in the middle but no pass came her way, and the danger was cleared.



The first quarter ended as the Welsh started to gain the upper hand but still couldn’t find a way through the stubborn Scotland defence.





Kerry Anne Hastings



Into the second quarter and the first shot of the game came as the Welsh broke into the Scotland D from the left, but could only send a weak effort at the keeper. Bailey again was the main threat for Wales as she forced the Scotland keeper to kick away after a long run in from the left.



Scotland then immediately broke down the opposite side but Lexi Sabatelli could only scuff her shot wide.



Wales started the second half with a solid attack down the left forcing Megan Inch in goal for Scotland to clear the danger.



Scotland opened the scoring six minutes into the second half through the impressive Lexi Sabatelli. Gemma Pryce in the Welsh goal initially made a spectacular save batting the ball away to the left. She then chased the ball, trying to clear, but lost the ball leaving Sabatelli to slot the ball into the open goal.



The second goal for Scotland came a short while later. From their first penalty corner, Emily Dark fired a shot which Laura Swanson deflected up past the keeper high into the net to make it 2-0 to Scotland. It was a great moment for Swanson who has recently returned from a long-term injury.





Emily Newlands



Wales had a chance to get one back with eight minutes left in the quarter from a penalty corner. But the shot was blocked and Scotland immediately broke down the left with Sabatelli again leading the charge, but the counter attack fizzled out and Wales recovered. Wales got another penalty corner with two minutes left in the third quarter. The shot came in and was superbly deflected wide by Kerry-Anne Hastings.



Scotland would make it 3-0 five minutes into the fourth quarter after a ball into the D was deflected towards to the unmarked Emily dark, who smashed home to take the match out of reach. It was yet another example of deadly finishing by a young striker who seems to score goals every time she steps onto the pitch for her country.



Wales should have made it 3-1 after a loose ball into the left of the D was smacked goal-wards but Megan Inch pulled off a superb save to get down low to her left.



With five minutes to go the Welsh surged forward looking for a goal and were unlucky not to get one after Eloise Jordan shot wide from a central position. Wales would eventually get their consolation goal after a goalmouth scramble was bundled over the line by Eloise Laity. With that goal the welsh intensity surged but the well-drilled Scotland defence was able to see out the rest of the Match.



Photos by Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release