The World League Semi-Finals in Johannesburg gets underway this weekend 8 July 2017 at Wits Hockey Astro.





20 of the world’s best men’s and women’s national teams will take part in these Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers between 8-23 July. With 16 days of non-stop world class hockey, there’s a number of hugely exciting matches for fans to take in.



Fixtures for the Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July.







We need the support of the schools and the hockey community to make this event BIG, BOLD, PACKED AND LOUD. Apart from top quality hockey being played, the event will deliver artisanal food and snacks, a wide range of beverages for the kids and the parents, retail and live music. We want to host an event that is fan-focused, youth-centric, fresh and an all round fantastic experience.



Tickets for the event can be purchased online by following http://hockeyworldleague.nutickets.co.za/







The top teams from Johannesburg will qualify for two of hockey’s showpiece events – the 2017 Hockey World League Finals and the 2018 Hockey World Cups. Teams will also be awarded FIH Hero World Ranking points, which could prove crucial in relation to qualification for future events.



With so much on the line, fans will no doubt witness some action-packed matches full of excitement and drama this July. Make sure you follow the FIH and South African Hockey accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates, behind the scenes footage and other information.



