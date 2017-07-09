

© Frank Uijlenbroek



Pol Amat will take on the role of Club Egara’s club manager from next September as they make some key changes to the executive side of their organisational structure.





The EHF Hall of Famer and five-time Olympian takes on the role that was previously held by Joan Gabarró. He will work with sports director Roger Matalonga while Pau Quemada becomes the head of the School of Hockey, taking over the reins from Joan Comerma.



It brings things full circle at Pla del Bon Air with both Matalonga and Quemada having come through the School of Hockey at the famous Terrassa-based club.



Amat comes into the top job following an excellent career off the pitch as well as on it, working as a senior auditor with Pricewaterhouse Coopers and as a financial consultant and asset adviser to BBVA.



Matalonga has been the Club Tennis Manlleu sports manager and has accumulated nearly nine years as a sports coordinator in addition to his role as director of the School of Hockey at Junior FC.



Quemada, who last year was working with Joan Comerma at the Egara School of Hockey, previously held the same position at Leuven in Belgium.



In a statement about the changes, the club expressed their gratitude to Gabarró and Comerma for everything they contributed to the club.



Gabarró leaves office after 32 years at the head of the institution, leaving the club in good health: first class facilities and record membership numbers.



For his part, Comerma has been for nine years at the head of the School of Hockey, which has grown exponentially. Comerma began in 2008-2009 with 265 players (62% boys and 38% girls) and will leave with a record number of players, reaching 453 (52% boys and 48% girls).



Euro Hockey League media release