Olympic gold medallist Lucas Vila will play for German champions Mannheimer HC for the next two seasons.





The 30-year-old Argentinian comes from the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, linking up with the club to add extra firepower to their forward line.



The 192-time national player for Argentina won gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 in a highly decorated career. He has also won three medals at the Pan American Games (2007 silver, 2011 and 2015 gold) and the bronze at the 2014 World Cup in The Hague.



Born in Buenos Aires, the graphic design student has played with many European top clubs including HC Tilburg, HGC, HC Den Bosch and Club de Campo.



This latest move is another major statement of intent for Mannheim who brought in Gonzalo Peillat last season.



"Lucas has a tremendous international experience from nearly 200 international matches which will help the young, hungry team,” MHC coach Michael McCann said of Vila.



“Lucas compliments an already established team and will be instrumental in assisting the team create more chances and positive outcomes inside the attacking Circle. In Germany, he gets the chance to compete against the best defenders in the world to recommend himself for the 2018 World Cup and the 2020 Olympics.



"It is a great decision to change from Spain to Germany, the league in Germany is much stronger - both in terms of the teams, as well as individually and physically,” Vila said. “I am looking forward to meeting the team and my time in Mannheim. I will train very hard to earn my spot in this strong team but I hope we will be even more successful in the next two years.”



On the flip-side, Tomas Prochazka and has left the club after a very successful, long-term spell with the club. The 33-year-old leaves the club due to his professional commitments in Prague.



He won the German indoor championship in 2010 and followed up with a European indoor crown in 2011. His greatest success with MHC was the recent victory outdoors in 2017 in Mannheim.



Euro Hockey League media release