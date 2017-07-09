Pratik Siddharth



NAGPUR: Vidarbha Hockey Association's (VHA) dream of having an astro-turf in the city has hit a dead end. The district association's proposal for the same was stalled by the state government's sports department. It has been learnt that the department has sought a clearance from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) before considering the viability of the project.





VHA, after consultation with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the board members of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has sent the proposal for the astro-turf to the state government. The state government was to sanction the funds for Vidarbha's first astro-turf in its 2017 budget. But, Nand Kumar, state principal secretary of sport department, has red-flagged the project, sources revealed.



It has been learnt that Nand Kumar has stalled the project for the need of clearance from NMC. Sources said that the clearance is must before the government considers the proposal for grant.



"NMC needs to pass the proposal in their general body meeting before it goes to the government for sanction. It was brought to the notice of the then mayor Pravin Datke but things got delayed due to the elections," informed Rani Nighot Dwivedi, member, Board of Governors, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.



Radheshyam Sarda, president, VHA, told TOI that they had obtained no objection certificate from NOC before sending the proposal to the concerned authorities.



With the project being caught in the bureaucratic red-tape, the one to suffer the most are the players. The Vidarbha players, who practice on existing grassy field, find the going tough when they take on other state teams, which practice regularly on astro-turf.



The best example of the same is Vidarbha's senior men's team. It was one of the most talented bunch in the recent history. They were expected to make it to the knock-outs of the Hockey India's 7th Senior National Hockey Championship held at Lucknow in June.



But the team, despite abundance of talent, struggled to cope up with the pace of the turf and were sent packing after the league phase. Over the years, it has been the same story for Vidarbha players who find it difficult to adjust to the astro-turf.



Now, their fate is in the hands of NMC, which needs to clear the proposal in general body meeting. The chairman of NMC's sports committee, Nagesh Sahare, said that he will take necessary steps to get the project cleared by the NMC.



"I am unaware of any such development about VHA astro-turf. But, I will try my best to help the association. Whenever the proposal comes up, I will discuss it with the house members," said Sahare.



Rani, who has worked closely with land allotment for various SAI projects in Vidarbha, said that the chief minister is positive about the proposal. "I am working on the project and hopeful that it will be cleared soon. We have even prepared the expected cost of the project at 3.5 crore. If the funds are not available with the state, we are planning to get it cleared from centre," said Rani, who is also a former VHA player.



The Times of India