Angie Cottee has been running back to hockey sessions at Fleet & Ewshot and Aldershot & Farnham hockey clubs for a few seasons now. By day she normally coaches children but welcomes the chance to coach adults who are getting back to the sport she loves.





“I love seeing how quickly the ladies can progress over the 6 weeks! I follow this by organising games against other local clubs. It's just great to see so many of them take up hockey again, seeing the enjoyment they get from becoming part of a team and making so many new friends.”



“We had 17 new faces at the first session at Fleet alone and lots of these were parents of junior players or friends of previous back to hockey players or school teachers that I told to come! I knew sessions needed to be fun and social so made a music playlist that was played throughout the session from Kool and The Gang to Sia!”



Angie did a wide range of activities to keep the players interested and importantly enjoyable. From using a netball for the warm up to ice breaking hockey activities with passing, making sure everyone spoke to everyone. This was followed by small games so many participants got plenty of time on the ball and got stuck in.



“I ended the evening by telling them about our club Facebook page and I wrote up a quick report up for the website. I told them to make sure they told their friends and bring them along to the next session, of course this was in the pub after the session!”



Angie gets many of her session ideas from the Hockey Hub but ultimately her sessions are fun, social and very engaging! Keep up the good work Angie!



