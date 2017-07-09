



Scotland U16 Girls drew with Ireland at a sun kissed Glasgow National Hockey Centre in the second match of a three-game series. The 0-0 draw came following yesterday’s hard fought victory and it was a close contest with some great hockey.





The scene was set for the next nail biting match of the series. With the sun out and the temperature high, it even resulted in the Scotland team’s Manager wearing shorts for the first time in her career. The first quarter continued where yesterday left off with both teams playing a fast and physical game. Good composure from the Scottish youngsters saw the team absorb the early Irish attacks, and this allowed the Scots to make a couple of good breaks towards the Irish goal but the quarter ended 0-0.



The Scots had most of the possession in the second quarter with strong play from every member of the team. A good long ball by Amy Salmon travelled far down the side-line and following a defensive error Scotland had the long corner. The Scots however couldn't quite get the final push towards goal.



Some great play from Ellie Stott and Lucy Smith gave Scotland their closest opportunity to score but the ball zipped just wide of the target. Up the other end of the pitch and the Irish couldn't find a way past a solid combination of Bronwyn Shields and Katie Swanson and the half ended 0-0.







The Irish came out stronger in the second half and after five minutes their pressure resulted in a penalty corner. The resulting drag flick was saved well by Jess Smith. This quarter was well defended by Scotland and the contest went into the final quarter with the score still at 0-0.



The fourth quarter saw the Irish again come out the more attacking team with Smith again being called into action several times before clearing the line. Scotland quickly counterattacked and Georgia Jones won a penalty corner but the Scots were unable to get a shot on goal.



The game ended in a nail-biting final few minutes with attacking play at both ends, however neither side could gain the upper hand and the game finished a draw.



The final match takes place tomorrow at 10am when the Scotland girls will be determined to ensure they win this final tournament of the season.



Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release