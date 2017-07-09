



Scotland U16 Girls won their first game of a three-match series against Ireland with a 2-1 victory at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





The team stepped out onto the pitch to start the final test series of the season with confidence, and looked good from the push back. The first quarter was a fast paced, physical game with both sides evenly matched. Then with 29 seconds to go the Scottish concentration slipped and Ireland took advantage to go into the break 1-0 up.



The goal struck a nerve and the team came out determined to even the score in the second quarter and their pressure led to a short corner after five minutes. A straight strike by Ellie Stott was well saved by the Irish keeper however a subsequent foul led to another corner. A second straight strike attempt needed an exceptional save from the Irish keeper and the score stayed 1-0 Ireland.







With just over a minute of the quarter left the Irish won a corner after a fast passage of play, however the Scottish defence was out quickly they were unable to get a shot away taking the game to half time with the score unchanged.



Three minutes into the second half and Scotland were awarded a free hit. Captain Ruth Blaike did some great work and got the ball over to Lucy Williamson who stayed composed and placed the ball into the top left hand corner of the goal to equalise.



45 seconds into the final quarter and the play was all Scotland leading to another penalty corner. The shot was well read by Ireland's defence this time.



A further evenly matched period of play ensued and then after five minutes of the quarter Scotland were awarded a free hit just at the 23, which was quickly taken and Ellie Mackenzie was perfectly positioned to slot the ball into the goal.



Ireland remained extremely strong and the Scots were pressurised into giving away a corner with only eight seconds left on the clock. Ireland were unable to capitalise and it was with relief that the Scots welcomed the final hooter.



Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release