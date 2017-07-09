



Scotland U18 Girls’ lost 3-1 to Ireland in the second of three games in the sunshine at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. A late surge by Scotland in search of an equaliser was punished in the final seconds to give Ireland the two-goal cushion for the victory.





The game started at a similar pace to the previous game, with both teams enjoying possession in the opening minutes.



The Scots then broke through the Irish defence and took the lead through Olivia McMahon. It was a well-deserved goal for the bright start the Scots had made in the match. The lead wouldn’t last long as the Irish struck back several minutes later with a well-worked penalty corner.



Just when the game started to even out again, Ireland scored a second goal from open play to take the lead. A turnover from the Scots in their own half allowed the Irish into the Scottish D, with a good reverse stick shot eventually beating the keeper. The opening quarter ended with Ireland with their noses in front.







The second quarter started very much the same as the first. Both teams had good spells of possession without really threatening in front of goal. The score remained 2-1 at half time.



The third quarter started and it was the Scots who pressed the Irish. The good work nearly paid off when they found themselves close to finding an equaliser, but were unable to find a way past the Irish keeper. Ireland also had some chances, but were denied by some good defensive work and several excellent saves from Amber Murray in the Scottish goal.



The final quarter started and both teams seemed determined to score another. The Irish had a one or two chances, but again they were unable to pass the Scottish keeper.



The Scots then won a penalty corner but could not convert. With just over 20 seconds on the clock, the Scots won a penalty corner with a chance to equalise. They couldn’t convert it and it was the Irish who, with a quick counter attack, scored into an open goal just before the hooter to make it 3-1.



Photos by Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release