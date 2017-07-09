Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

09-07-2017 12:00
NZL - FRA
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP - JPN
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL - EGY
09-07-2017 18:00
RSA - IRL

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) - CHI (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) - IRL (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) - POL (W)
10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

08-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 0 : 0 IND (W)
08-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)
08-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 POL (W)
08-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) 1 : 1 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 1 1 3
2 JPN (W) 1 0 1
3 IRL (W) 1 0 1
4 ENG (W) 0 0 0
5 POL (W) 1 -1 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 1 1 3
2 IND (W) 1 0 1
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 ARG (W) 0 0 0
5 CHI (W) 1 -1 0
Atletic add four players to panel for next season

Published on Sunday, 09 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments


© Frank Uijlenbroek

Atlètic Terrassa have announced their panel for the 2017/18 season as they look to build on their excellent season when they won the Spanish Honor Division

.

They have made four key additions with defender Oriol Peremiquel, 29, returning to the team after four years in Belgium, spending two years with Antwerp and two years with KHC Dragons where he won EHL bronze and two Belgian championships.

Also joining the ranks of the first team defense Jan Julia, 19, and striker Luis Fernandez, 21, from Deportivo del Vallès, recent champions of the B Honor Division. Fernandez was previously in the Atlètic squad that came fourth in the EHL two seasons ago.

Arnau de Bruijn is the fourth addition to the panel, the 19-year-old moves from SPV Complutense in Madrid where he had a good season, netting eight goals.

The side features Spanish internationals Marc Calzada, Ignasi Torras, Marc and Joan Tarrés Bolt in addition to Marc Salles. Roc Oliva is still around despite retiring from the national team but Jordi Carrera has retired fully.

Albert Beltran moves to Rotterdam while Oriol Malgosa and Oriol Bach step down from the panel.

Euro Hockey League media release

