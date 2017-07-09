

Atlètic Terrassa have announced their panel for the 2017/18 season as they look to build on their excellent season when they won the Spanish Honor Division

.



They have made four key additions with defender Oriol Peremiquel, 29, returning to the team after four years in Belgium, spending two years with Antwerp and two years with KHC Dragons where he won EHL bronze and two Belgian championships.



Also joining the ranks of the first team defense Jan Julia, 19, and striker Luis Fernandez, 21, from Deportivo del Vallès, recent champions of the B Honor Division. Fernandez was previously in the Atlètic squad that came fourth in the EHL two seasons ago.



Arnau de Bruijn is the fourth addition to the panel, the 19-year-old moves from SPV Complutense in Madrid where he had a good season, netting eight goals.



The side features Spanish internationals Marc Calzada, Ignasi Torras, Marc and Joan Tarrés Bolt in addition to Marc Salles. Roc Oliva is still around despite retiring from the national team but Jordi Carrera has retired fully.



Albert Beltran moves to Rotterdam while Oriol Malgosa and Oriol Bach step down from the panel.



Euro Hockey League media release