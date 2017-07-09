Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

09-07-2017 12:00
NZL - FRA
09-07-2017 14:00
ESP - JPN
09-07-2017 16:00
BEL - EGY
09-07-2017 18:00
RSA - IRL

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Next Matches (GMT+2)

10-07-2017 12:00
ARG (W) - CHI (W)
10-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) - IRL (W)
10-07-2017 16:00
ENG (W) - POL (W)
10-07-2017 18:00
USA (W) - IND (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg Results

08-07-2017 18:00
RSA (W) 0 : 0 IND (W)
08-07-2017 16:00
USA (W) 1 : 0 CHI (W)
08-07-2017 14:00
GER (W) 1 : 0 POL (W)
08-07-2017 12:00
JPN (W) 1 : 1 IRL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Johannesburg

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 GER (W) 1 1 3
2 JPN (W) 1 0 1
3 IRL (W) 1 0 1
4 ENG (W) 0 0 0
5 POL (W) 1 -1 0

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 USA (W) 1 1 3
2 IND (W) 1 0 1
3 RSA (W) 1 0 1
4 ARG (W) 0 0 0
5 CHI (W) 1 -1 0
Asia Cup hockey tournament postponed to October

Published on Sunday, 09 July 2017 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments

by S. Ramaguru

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia Cup hockey tournament has been rescheduled and will now be held in Dhaka from Oct 11-22.



The tournament, which was slated in September, will see eight teams in the fray with the winner earning their ticket for the 2018 World Cup in India.

The participating teams are hosts Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Japan, China, South Korea and Oman.

Of the eight teams, India and Malaysia have confirmed their berths in the World Cup.

Pakistan and China have a chance to secure a spot after finishing seventh and eighth at the recent World Hockey League (WHL) Semi Final in London.

Former Asian champions South Korea face the prospect of missing the World Cup as they ended up ninth in London. They need to win the Dhaka tournament to make sure of their berth.

Japan will play in the second WHL Semi Final which starts tomorrow in Johannesburg. They too must emerge champions in Dhaka if they fail in Johannesburg.

For Malaysia, the pressure is off but the Asia Cup is still important as they have never won the tournament.

National coach Stephen van Huizen said his players are currently taking a break and will resume training next week in preparation for the SEA Games and Asia Cup.

“We need to see which area to focus on as we prepare for the two assignments.

“The SEA Games comes first while the Asia Cup was and will still be a priority.

“As we have made it to the World Cup, there are a few things we can try out at the Asia Cup,” he added.

The Star of Malaysia

