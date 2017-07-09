

Hockey World League Semi Finals Johannesburg



The Green Army were forced to share the spoils with Japan in their opening fixture of the World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg, leaving the teams with 1 point apiece in Pool A.





Ireland started the brighter of the two, quickly recognising that Japan were only playing with 3 at the back, intercepting plenty of loose passes and pressing aggressively. The pace of the Irish press seemed to catch the Japanese off guard as both Anna O’Flanagan and Nikki Evans found themselves bearing down on goal early on. However, the first real chance of the game came to Mami Karino who took advantage of an error in the Irish backline but the advancing Ayeisha McFerran did enough to send the shot wide. Mazing runs from both Gillian Pinder and Nicci Daly had Ireland looking the slightly stronger side but the final touch was eluding the girls in green. There was nothing to separate the sides at half time, with possession never teetering past 50/50 and neither side earning a penalty corner.





Credit: Getty Images



O’Flanagan was again causing the Japanese some trouble and linking up nicely with captain Katie Mullan in the circle, forcing the first save from Megumi Kageyama. The Green Army were relentless in their waves of attack down the right side with Pinder and Deirdre Duke leading the way. The first PC of the game finally came in the 43rd minute with Zoe Wilson’s sweep drawing a save onto the defender’s foot, earning a second PC. Ireland made no mistake the second time of asking and Roisin Upton fired one of her signature drag flicks past the keepers left to give her side the 1-0 lead. Japan began to push a little harder, in search of the equaliser, and with Lizzie Colvin off for a 2-minute green card they won their first PC in the 50th minute. Shihori Oikawa sent the ball low past the diving McFerran to bring the game level. The end to end action continued with the final chance of the tie falling to Mullan, who’s reverse shot was deflected just wide by the retreating defence.



A fair result for an incredibly tight game with 50/50 possession, 73 turnovers each and over 500 completed passes each. Speaking after the match, head coach Graham Shaw said “We’re a little disappointed to concede but it’s the first game of the tournament so we’re happy to get points on the board. It got a little frantic at times and we need to show a bit more composure and we’ll get more outcomes, we’ll work on that throughout the rest of the tournament”.



The Green Army are next in action on Monday (July 10th) against Olympic bronze medallists Germany at 1pm (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.



Ireland men’s hockey team get their World League campaign underway tomorrow evening (5pm Irish time) against South Africa, shown live on BT Sport.



Ireland 1(Upton)

Japan 1(Oikawa)



Ireland: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Tice, G Pinder, R Upton, N Daly, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson



Subs: G O’Flanagan, C Watkins, Y O’Byrne, E Beatty, S Loughran, L Colvin, D Duke



Japan: M Kageyama, Y Asai, E Nishikori, S Oikawa, N Naito, H Yuda (Captain), K Nomura, H Nagai, A Kato, M Segawa, M Kawamura



Subs: M Ichitani, N Ichitani, Y Mano, M Shimizu, Y Nagai, M Karino, A Tanka



Irish Hockey Association media release