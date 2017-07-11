Selection of core group for next junior hockey World Cup throws up questions about HI’s scouting process





The 33-member junior core group was selected from a five-week camp for 53 players who were shortlisted from the junior Nationals. HI



Indervir Grewal



Title defence on mind, Hockey India has already started the process to build the team for the next junior men’s hockey World Cup.





A core group of 33 players has been selected, and not a single player from the previous team is eligible for the next edition, to be held in 2020. A national camp is going on under high performance director David John. However, the process has revealed a few flaws, such as the lack of a proper talent scouting system.



The core group was selected from a five-week camp for 53 players who were shortlisted from the junior Nationals in May. Only those born on or after January 1, 1999, were selected, keeping in mind the age cut-off for the 2020 Junior World Cup.



However, the age cut-off for the Nationals was January 1, 1998. This meant that most teams had a majority of players born on or after January 1, 1998. For instance, only 6 of the 18 players in the Punjab team, three-time former champions, were eligible for selection into the national camp. As an exception, the Chandigarh team had fewer players born in 1998 because the city’s main academy was going through a transition of batches; the team could win only two matches in the pool.



“In this age group, one year makes a huge difference, and only the very talented can overcome that age gap,” said one of the coaches who accompanied the Punjab team.



A coach who accompanied the Chandigarh team said: “If they had the World Cup in mind, shouldn’t the cut-off for the Nationals have been 1999? So that the selectors could get to see the whole talent pool of players born in 1999.”



In this scenario, it is not necessary that the selectors found the best players in every position, the Punjab coach said. “What about the states where the competition for the Nationals-bound team is very tough? What about the talented players not selected in the team? Do they not deserve a chance?” the coach asked.



In the group of 53 players, 10 were from second division teams. The competition standard in the second division is much inferior to that in the first division.



Scouting process



One could argue that it would have been unfair to the players born in 1998, who would have missed the Nationals. The federation should have organised a separate camp and trial for the core group.



The coaches questioned the system of the selection committee picking players from just one tournament, highlighting the need for a widespread scouting system in India.



John confirmed that “much of our talent scouting happened at the Nationals”. “I have not had the opportunity to go talent scouting at this stage but I was present at the junior and sub-junior Nationals for men and women where I saw more than 20 teams participate,” the Australian said.



The Punjab coach argued, “How do you gauge a young player’s potential from one or two matches, especially in this case — very few players born in 1999 would have stood out, playing alongside their senior teammates.”



When asked about the selection process, John said: “The core group selected this year will not remain the same right until the 2020 World Cup. From the junior Nationals next year, we will look to add players to this group based on performance. This way, those who probably felt like they missed out this year can vie for a spot next year.”



‘Need to improve coaching’



However, in India, to not be training in the national camp would mean inadequate development of a player. Even John recognises the gap between the standard of training in the national camp and at the domestic level.



“The challenge now is to improve their fitness and put them up to speed with the international standards. I would like to see them improve their game awareness to meet the challenges of the other international team,” John said.



“At this point, the most challenging aspect would be to improve the coaching structure in India. I would be emphasising on coaching under an accreditation system to ensure uniform training which is on par with the modern standards,” he added. “The junior players should be exposed to different styles of hockey as it will help them adapt and cope when they play at the international level.”



The Tribune